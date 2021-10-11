Bhopal: Fans celebrate Big B’s birthday with cake, songs as he turns 79

BHOPAL: Big B Fans’ Club Sewa Samiti (GSB Group) celebrated the 79th birthday of film actor Amitabh Bachchan here on Monday.

The members of the club cut a two-tier cake, weighing three-and-half kilograms. After that, they played songs picturised on the superstar on a 10-year-old gramophone. The songs included ‘Anhoni ko honi kar de, honi ko anhoni,’ from film Amar Akbar Anthony.

Club president Gauri Shankar said they are die-hard fans of Big B and they have been celebrating his birthday for past 15 years. After all, he is the son-in-law of Bhopal, he says. Only 150 members of club took part in the event due to Covid-protection norms, he said.

Besides, a felicitation function was held in which senior social activists, teachers and artists including Babulal Malviya, Govind Malviya, Ram Anjaur Pal, Ghirelal Malviya, Govardhan Lal Purohit, Kishan Lal Purohit, Heera Bai, Purnima, Dinesh Singh, Irshad Khan Pick Lakhani and Qamar Aalam took part. Masks were also distributed on the occasion.

Rajendra Kumar Sharma who is employed in health department celebrates Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday every year. “Amitabh Bhachchan is a source of inspiration for me. Besides the characters he played in a number of films, his own life and struggle continue to motivate millions and millions in the country and outside,” he said.

‘Wished over phone’

Indira Bhaduri, the 90-year-old mother-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan who lives in Ansal Apartment in Shyamla Hills in Bhopal wished him over the phone. “He is in Mumbai. So, I wished him on the phone and prayed for his long and healthy life,” Bhaduri told Free Press.

