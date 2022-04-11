Bhopal: Family writes to President, demands euthanasia as mafia grabs land

BHOPAL/GWALIOR (Madhya Pradesh): Eleven members of a joint family in Gwalior district, in a letter written to President of India, have demanded mercy killing stating that mafia was trying to grab their 1 bigha land and district administration has paid no heed to it. The case pertains to Ghatigaon tehsil. However, area Sub-Division Magistrate (SDM) said there was no such issue. Process of demarcation of land is on, he added.

Sabir Khanís family has written a letter to President. Sabir Khan lives in Viravali Raipur Kala village in Gwalior district. Sabirís family owns 1 bigha agricultural land in Raipur village. This land with survey number 1584 in revenue record belongs to his joint family. An application was made to tehsildar two months ago for the demarcation and distribution of the land but no action was taken.

According to Sabir, Sanjay Agarwal alias Ballu and some of his associates have laid plots on the land and got sale deeds registered using fake documents. When the family objected, they threatened to kill them. Sabir said officials of revenue department were involved in the forgery.

Agricultural land supports our livelihood. If land is snatched, then the whole family has no option but to commit suicide. We face threat from Sanjay Agarwal, Khan said.

When contacted, SDM Sanjiv Khamaria said, Process is on for demarcation. Case has been listed on April 12. And there is no such issue. We are trying to convince the family.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:32 AM IST