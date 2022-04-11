Bhopal: Cyber fraudster dupes contractor of Rs 58 lakh, Ranchi police arrest him

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Ranchi (Jharkhand) police arrested a cyber fraudster who duped Bhopal based contractor of lakhs of rupees. The contractor had lodged complaint with Koh-e-fiza police.

The Koh-e-Fiza Police have registered a case of fraud against a man, who has been arrested in Ranchi, Jharkhand, for duping a local contractor of Rs 58 lakh, according to police officials.

Police investigation revealed that the cyber criminal had spoken to contractor in the voice of a girl through a voice changing mobile application. Contractor fell in his trap and transferred all the money to the account of fraudster. Koh-e-Fiza police will now bring the criminal from Ranchi to Bhopal. The name of the accused has also not been disclosed.

The victim deposited the money in four different accounts and when he asked for money back, the accused threatened him to implicate in a sex racket case.

SHO (Koh-e-Fiza) Anil Vajpayee said that Ratan Lal (40) lives in Jain Nagar in Lalghati area and is a government contractor. Ratanlal, in his police complaint, said he received a call in July 2018. The caller introduced herself as Deepti Singh and told him that she was interested in opening a beer bar in MP Nagar.

As per complaint, Deepti assured Ratanlal that it would make good profit and asked Ratan Lal to become her partner. She said that interest in the bar would double his business investment. Ratanlal fell in the trap of the accused and both started meeting.

Meanwhile, Deepti asked Ratan Lal to transfer Rs 10,000 online. He transferred Rs 10,000. After about 15 days, in the same way, she got about Rs 10 lakh transferred in different bank accounts from Ratan Lal. Meanwhile, the two kept talking on the phone and became friends.

After about 20 days, Ratan Lal called and asked back his money from Deepti. Deepti said she operates a sex racket. If Ratan asked for his money back, she would implicate him in a case of prostitution. She threatened Ratan that if he did not want to get defamed and be jailed, then he should deposit money in the given account numbers.

After this, Ratanlal got scared and whenever Deepti asked for money, he deposited it in her account. Thus, Ratanlal deposited Rs 58.88 lakh in four different accounts between July 2018 and March 2019. After that, both did not have any contact. Ratanlal complained to the police station after a long time but nothing happened. Later, the application was withdrawn.

Ratanlal received a notice from police crime branch in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on December 17, 2021. In the notice, he was called to record his statement. It was told in the notice that Rs 58 lakh has been sent from his account to the account of a cyber criminal. The said accused has been arrested. Ratan Lal a month ago, lodged a complaint with the Koh-e-Fiza police station again. After investigation, the police registered a case against the accused on Saturday evening.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:14 AM IST