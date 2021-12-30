Bhopal: Family says government action delayed, Nyay Yatra on January 1

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjay Kasde, spouse of Mamta Kasde who was murdered along with her two children and two children of her sister-in-law in Nemawar in Dewas district on May 13, 2021, said that the state governmentís action in recommending a CBI inquiry into the mass murder case was delayed and those who were behind the murder were yet to be arrested. Kasde stated this on Wednesday.

State government recommended CBI inquiry on Wednesday ahead of a proposed Nyay Yatra by Bharti Kasde, daughter of Mamta Kasde, and other family members, from January 1, demanding a CBI inquiry and justice. The yatra will conclude in Bhopal.

Talking to Free Press, Sanjay Kasde said, 'I would not have commented had the real culprits were arrested. We have been demanding CBI inquiry right from day one as there were attempts to shield those who were behind the murder.'

Blaming the police for a tardy investigation, he said that the pace of investigation and intention of police can be gauged from the fact it took 47 days for police to arrest some people and recover bodies, which were buried in a field. Whenever we approached police station for a speedy investigation, abuses were showered on us and we were shooed away.

Sanjay said his another daughter Bharti who is leading the Nyay Yatra was not in their house on the day of crime as she works in Pithampur. He was away and so was his son who works as a labourer in Goa and therefore they were saved.

Sanjay claimed there were attempts to kill Bharti too as she was running from pillar to post for justice. 'The criminals called her too to meet them on several occasions but she didnít go, otherwise she too would have met the same fate as other members of the family,' he claimed.

He said the main accused was associated with a right wing organisation and therefore police made attempts to protect him.

BJP MLA from Khategaon, Dewas Ashish Sharma said, 'The police have solved the case but still the family has insisted on a CBI inquiry. Since the government has met the family's demand, there is no point in taking out Nyay Yatra. The yatra is politically motivated being supported by Congress, Gondwana Gantantra Party, Jay Adivasi Yuva Sangthan etc just to draw a political mileage.'

