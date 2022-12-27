Bhopal: Family beats tractor owner, video goes viral on social media

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Singrauli police have booked four accused including two women and two men for thrashing a tractor owner, on Monday.

Additional superintendent of police, Shiv Kumar Verma told Free Press that the driver of the tractor Mardan Singh Baiga (36), had lost control of the vehicle, which overturned in Rampurwa village of Singrauli district. The incident took place on Monday at around 5.30 am.

The driver was injured and died during treatment at the trauma centre at around 9.30 am. The relatives accused the vehicle owner of murder and beat him up.

The brother, mother and sister blamed the tractor owner Amit Vaish for the death when he went to inform them and offer his condolences, the police said. They tied him up and beat him with slippers outside the hospital premises. Onlookers recorded it on their cellphones and uploaded the video on social media.

Amit Vaish somehow managed to escape and went to the local police where he filed a complaint.

The police have registered a case against the four including the security guard of the hospital Manglesh Sen, brother, mother and sister of the victim.