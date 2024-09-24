 Bhopal Faces Public Transport Crisis: Over 280 City Buses Out Of Service, Commuters Rely On Overloaded Auto Rickshaws
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Faces Public Transport Crisis: Over 280 City Buses Out Of Service, Commuters Rely On Overloaded Auto Rickshaws

Bhopal Faces Public Transport Crisis: Over 280 City Buses Out Of Service, Commuters Rely On Overloaded Auto Rickshaws

Close to 2 lakh people commuting through the city buses face inconvenience. Areas where buses plied 12 times a day are seeing arrival just thrice a day

Rohan D. UmakUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People commuting through Bhopal City Link Limited-owned buses have been left in the lurch. Months ago, almost 180 out of 368 buses had ceased operations due to credit crunch.

Recently, 106 more buses have found their place in the depot as they fail to meet the fitness standards decided by the regional transport office (RTO). This leaves just 82 buses shuttling in the city. This has forced people to switch to other means of transport like autorickshaws to reach their destination.

Read Also
Bhopal & Satna Secure Environmental Clearance For Smart City Projects; Indore, Gwalior Await...
article-image

Another cascading effect is overloaded autorickshaws, where instead of eight people, approximately 12 to 13 people are stuffed inside them. The traffic police have turned a blind eye to overloaded auto rickshaws as no action has been taken against them.

Another flip side of just 82 buses plying is that areas like Rang mahal Talkies, Karond, Ayodhya bypass, Misrod and Ashoka Garden where the buses would arrive for almost 12 times a day are seeing their arrival just thrice a day.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Waiter Arrested for Secretly Recording Women In Washroom At A Vashi-Based Restaurant
Navi Mumbai: Waiter Arrested for Secretly Recording Women In Washroom At A Vashi-Based Restaurant
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: School’s Chairman & Secretary Seek Pre-Arrest Bail From Bombay HC
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: School’s Chairman & Secretary Seek Pre-Arrest Bail From Bombay HC
Navi Mumbai: Residents Form Human Chain To Protest CIDCO’s Coastal Road Project Through Green Belt In Belapur
Navi Mumbai: Residents Form Human Chain To Protest CIDCO’s Coastal Road Project Through Green Belt In Belapur
Navi Mumbai: Decomposed Body Found Near Orion Mall In Panvel; Crime Branch Arrests Accused Linked To Murder Of Unidentified Man
Navi Mumbai: Decomposed Body Found Near Orion Mall In Panvel; Crime Branch Arrests Accused Linked To Murder Of Unidentified Man
Read Also
Indore & Bhopal Shine In EducationWorld India School Rankings 2024-25, Topping State & National...
article-image

Old GPS systems, defunct cameras

Officials at Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) told Free Press that RTO declared several of their buses unfit as they have old GPS system, which does not meet RTO standards. In other buses, cameras do not work.

BCLL to ramp up fitness of buses: Director

When contacted, BCLL director Manoj Rathore said that efforts were underway to ramp up fitness of all buses. This will cost Rs 14,000 per bus.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP High Court Orders State Government To Grant Super Senior Pension To Retired Professor

MP High Court Orders State Government To Grant Super Senior Pension To Retired Professor

Lookout Notice Issued Against Fraudster ₹1.77 Crore Investment Scam; One Arrested, Another...

Lookout Notice Issued Against Fraudster ₹1.77 Crore Investment Scam; One Arrested, Another...

Bhopal Faces Public Transport Crisis: Over 280 City Buses Out Of Service, Commuters Rely On...

Bhopal Faces Public Transport Crisis: Over 280 City Buses Out Of Service, Commuters Rely On...

Sub Inspector Recruitment To Resume In The State After Six Years

Sub Inspector Recruitment To Resume In The State After Six Years

Bhopal & Satna Secure Environmental Clearance For Smart City Projects; Indore, Gwalior Await...

Bhopal & Satna Secure Environmental Clearance For Smart City Projects; Indore, Gwalior Await...