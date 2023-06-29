Bhopal: Extreme Rainfall Likely In 5 Districts

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the south-west monsoon has covered entire Madhya Pradesh, weather department said lightning incidents might rise in the state. It has forecast occurrence of extreme rainfall (ranging from 115.6 mm to 204. 4 mm) in isolated pockets of Seoni, Chindwada, Dewas, Alirajpur and Sehore district in next 24 hours.

According to meteorological department, heavy rainfall is likely in Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umaria, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ujjain, Barwani, Jhabua, Dhar, Rajgarh, Raisen and Vidisha districts.

Rainfall accompanied by thunder is likely to occur in Sagar, Shahdol, Rewa, Jabalpur divisions and in some places of Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior and Chambal districts.

In the last 24 hours, most areas in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Sagar and Shahdol division received rain. Some places of Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Chambal, Rewa division also received rainfall.

In last 24 hours, Kareli recorded 25 cm rainfall followed by Narsinghpur (22 cm), Malajkhand, Deori, Mandla (14 cm each), Birsa (13 cm), Lakhnadon, Mawai, Panagar (11 cm each), Mohgaon, Narayanganj (10 cm each).

People in Bhopal woke up to a morning marked by light showers. The sky remained covered with clouds and drizzle continued till noon hours. About 7.7 mm rainfall was received in the city.