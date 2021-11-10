e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:38 PM IST

Bhopal: Extend revenue record correction deadline, say patwaris

Madhya Pradesh Patwari Sangh has written a letter to principal secretary of revenue department and commissioner, land records in this connection.
Staff Reporter
BHOPAL: The patwaris from across the state have demanded to extend deadline for correcting revenue records as the software WEBGIS is not functioning properly.

The Madhya Pradesh Patwari Sangh has written a letter to principal secretary of revenue department and commissioner, land records, to extend the date of revenue record correction fortnight being observed from November 1-15.

“All work of document correction is done online through WEBGIS software. Due to technical glitches, software shows error. This hampers and slows down the work adding pressure on patwaris,” MP Patwari Sangh president Upendra Baghel said.

He further said several complaints were made about technical glitches in the software but no action has been taken.

The work gets delayed because of software but patwaris are blamed for it. That is why patwaris’ association has demanded to extend the deadline.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:38 PM IST
