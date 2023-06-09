Bhopal: Exotic Adivasis Platter To Surprise Taste Buds At Tribal Museum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites can enjoy a wide range of exotic tribal dishes at the ongoing celebrations of the 10th Foundation Day of the Tribal Museum. On offer are typical thalis of Gond, Baiga, Bhil and Korku Adivasis of the state. The dishes include Kodo–kutki-kodai Bhat, Paan, Jowar, Makka and Bajre ki Roti, Baans ki Kareel and Pihar, Chench-Chako Bhaji, Jeera Magan Chatni, Kutki Kheer and Mahuaa Ladoo.

Most of the dishes are free from sugar and oil. They are made using millets and veggies grown by the tribals themselves. These dishes, prepared using traditional methods, are good for health, can cure many chronic ailments and can be enjoyed even by diabetics.

Choose your thali …

Baans ki sabji in Baiga Thali

It included paan roti, baans ki kareel (sabji), baans ki pihar, chench and chakor bhaji and kodo-kodai bhat. Paan roti is made of wheat flour but it is baked after wrapping it in betel leaves. According to Dayaram Raturiya from Dindori, Chench Bhaji is a very popular green leafy vegetable among the Baigas. ‘Baans ki Kareel 'is made of bamboo shoots. It is an appetiser and good for pregnant women. Baans ki Pihar looks and tastes like mushroom and its nutritional value is equal to that of mutton.

Kutki kheer in Gond Thali

It comprises chaur chawal, kodo–kutki- kodai bhat, rahar dal, kadhi, kutki kheer, sukha and geela bada, cheela roti and magoda chatni. The rice is sugar free and dal is oil free. Kamlesh Kumar Bhavedi from Dindoori says that they grow all the cereals themselves without using chemicals. They are good for diabetics and easily digestible.

Mahuaa ladoo in Korku Thali

It comprises jowar ki roti, jeera magan chatni, kutki pege (kheer), mahuaa ladoo, and bhondlo urad. Jamuna Bai from Harda says that mahuaa ladoo is made without sugar. It can cure knee joint pain and cough and cold. It also kills hunger. It is best to have an empty stomach. Jeera magan chutney is made of tiny tomatoes without using oil.

Dal paniya in Bhil Thali

It included jowar, makka and bajre ki roti, dal, chutney and gud and dal paniya. Dal paniya is made of flour of maize using salt and chilly. It is wrapped in ‘Khakhar’ leaves and baked by placing it on pieces of burning wood. Kamla Bai from Jhabua says that we grow all the cereals in village but in the city we have to buy them, she said.