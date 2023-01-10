Bhopal: Excise department seizes illicit liquor stored in drums, cans in Gandhi Nagar

Photo grapher

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department of Bhopal has seized huge quantities of illicit liquor stored in drums and cans in the Gandhi Nagar locality of Bhopal, police said on Monday.

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge, Arun Sharma stated that the excise department had carried out the action following a tip-off received on Monday morning, pertaining to storage and trade of illicit liquor. The excise department officials then constituted a team and rushed to the directed spot, from where they seized 3k kilogram of Mahua Lahaan, a raw material used for making country-made liquor and 40 litres of country-made liquor.

The illicit liquor was stored in drums and cans, while some liquor was stored in bottles and kept hidden in the bushes. After seizing the liquor, the excise department officials poured it into the drain located nearby.

The team also raided several houses in the locality, from where more illicit liquor and equipment used for manufacturing liquor were also seized, after which as many as 15 cases of Excise Act were registered against the accused, station in-charge Sharma said.