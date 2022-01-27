Bhopal: Ex-TI suspended for involvement in honey trap case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The former in charge of Ayodhya Nagar police station has been suspended for his alleged involvement in honey trap case.

Commissioner of police Makrand Deuoskar told Free Press that in 2019, a complaint was filed against inspector Harish Yadav and three police constables that they extorted money from people by threatening them to frame them in a rape case. An inquiry was instituted into the matter.

During inquiry, police came to know that the police inspector, three constables blackmailed people with the help of a woman. The woman used to trap people in sex racket and when once a person got trapped, the woman would ask for money.

If the person paid the amount, he was set free but if not then police would raid his place to arrest him. The woman would then charge the arrested person with raping her.

Police investigation revealed that as many as 10 cases of fake rape cases were filed by police. Earlier, three constables were sent to the jail and were terminated from the services. Yadav was transferred to Sagar.

