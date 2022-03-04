Bhopal: Ex-MLA's experience is our asset, our duty to protect their honour

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Speaker of state legislative assembly Girish Gautam said here on Thursday that the problems of former members of the House would be resolved while keeping their dignity and respect intact.

The speaker said this while felicitating ex-MLAs on the state assembly premises on Thursday.

The experience of former MLAs is an asset and all of us should take advantage of their guidance. Also, it is our duty to protect the honour of former members, he added.

On the occasion, the speaker also made several announcements in the interest of the ex-MLAs and assured them that all efforts would be made to solve all their problems as far as possible. About 260 former MLAs were present at the function and they also gave their suggestions.

The former MLAs appreciated the speakerís announcements and attitude and said that it had given them hope.

Gautam said when former MLAs came to Bhopal due to some reason they faced problem of lodging. To solve this, it had been decided that twenty five rooms of MLA Rest House would be reserved only for former MLAs. Of these, twenty will be reserved for men and five for women. Along with this, further improvements would be brought in the housing related arrangements.

Principal secretary, state assembly, AP Singh, said the conference of former members of Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly was a historic event.

We are sure that all of us will benefit from experiences of former members, he added.

The ex-MLAs who attended the programme include Dr Gaurishankar Shejwar, Narayan Singh Kesari, Sudha Jain, Madhukar Harne, Ram Gopal Bharti, Arun Mishra, Nanhelal Dhurve, Shashi Thakur, Jugal Kishore Gupta, Vijendra Singh Sisodia, Jaswant Singh, Ramdayal Ahirwar, Shyamlal Thakkar and others.

