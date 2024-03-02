Bhopal: Ex-Ministers Of BJP Get Eviction Notices

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two former ministers of the BJP have been issued notices for eviction from government bungalows if they do not vacate those houses on their own. Both the leaders were ministers in the government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Notices have been put on doors of their bungalows.

The directorate of estate has issued notices to two former ministers – Usha Thakur and Bharat Singh Kushwaha – asking them to vacate the bungalows. Kushwaha has lost the election, and Thakur is still an MLA. Both of them have been asked to vacate the bungalows by February 29. Kushwaha said he had already vacated the bungalow.

Both the bungalows in Char Imli have been allotted to new ministers. Although the bungalows were already allotted to the new ministers, the two former ministers living there did not vacate the houses.

Against this backdrop, the government has begun the process for evicting the former ministers from the bungalows. There are a dozen such buildings as have been allotted to the ministers, but the former ministers living there are not vacating these buildings.

Ex-Guv Aziz Qureshi Passes Away

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Mizoram, Aziz Qureshi passed away after a prolonged illness in Bhopal on Friday. He was 83. He breathed his last at a hospital. Chief minister Mohan Yadav has expressed grief over his demise. Qureshi was a Congress leader known for his straightforward attitude.