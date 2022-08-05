Bhopal: Ex-IAS officer to launch political outfit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former IAS officer Varad Murti Mishra who opted for voluntary retirement recently on Thursday announced the launch of a political outfit in Madhya Pradesh.

Talking to media persons, Mishra said Madhya Pradesh was in urgent need of a new and effective alternative which should come from within the state because only a person of state can understand the pride, self-respect and respect of state well, no outsider.

It is also necessary that the option should be local so that the public can talk face to face with the proposed option, ask questions and establish direct communication with the media when the opportunity arises, Mishra added.

“The present government has failed on every front. In the last 20 years of governance, no idea and no government have done any good to the people of Madhya Pradesh”, he added. The public has been duped by projecting false figures and event politics, he added.

Mishra further said, “Farmers are in trouble. The education system is in bad shape. There is a huge increase in the number of unemployed people in the state. The MP is among the states with lowest per capita income. The health system has collapsed. Today people are facing a water and electricity crisis. Due to financial constraints, cases of suicide are also coming up every day in the state,” he added.