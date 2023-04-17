Bhopal: Ex- BSP MLA Sheela Tyagi joins Congress

Former BSP, MLA Sheela Tyagi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former BSP, MLA Sheela Tyagi joined Congress in the presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Sunday. Tyagi is the BSP MLA from Mangawan Assembly seat in Rewa district. In the 2013 elections, she defeated Panna Bai Prajapati of the BJP in a close fight on Mangwan seat. In the 2018 elections, Prajapati defeated Congress candidate Vindra Prasad. Tyagi secured the third position. After joining the GoP, the ex-MLA said that she is influenced with the culture of Congress party. She also added that she is impressed with the working of ex-CM Nath during his 15 month rule. She also claimed that whatever responsibility the party assigns to her, she will execute it religiously.