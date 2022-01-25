Bhopal: Every day should be daughter’s day, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The daughters are making India proud in every field by facing many challenges with courage, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday in a tweet on National Girl Child Day on Monday.

“Be it a playground or the heights of infinite sky, our daughters are creating a new history of success. We are proud of our daughters,” he added.

Chouhan also tweeted, “On National Girl Child Day, let us take a pledge to make every effort to empower daughters and provide them a safe environment. Be it serving their parents or serving the nation, daughters are bringing glory to the country and society by surging ahead in every field.” “Daughters, you fly high, touch the sky, I am always with you,” he said.

After planting saplings at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Chouhan told media that why only one day in a year should be for daughters. “It is our endeavour that work should be done everyday, every moment, for betterment of daughters. Let daughters feel that this world is theirs and that all possible opportunities for progress are available to them,” he added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:42 AM IST