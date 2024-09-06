 Bhopal: Evergreen Dealcom Private Limited Freezes By High Court Over Payment Of ₹8 Lakh Penalty
Bhopal: Evergreen Dealcom Private Limited Freezes By High Court Over Payment Of ₹8 Lakh Penalty

Initially, the RERA had awarded Rs 1.80 lakh to Abhijit Thakur over delay in possession of flats in Anantara Residential Resort in Jabalpur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 12:45 AM IST
article-image
The bank account of Evergreen Dealcom Private limited freezed | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has freezed the bank account of Evergreen Dealcom Private limited, Jabalpur, till the payment of Rs 8 lakh penalty to a customer. Justice GS Ahluwalia passed the order.

The appellate authority of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Bhopal, has awarded Rs 8 lakh to the customer. Initially, the RERA had awarded Rs 1.80 lakh to Abhijit Thakur over delay in possession of flats in Anantara Residential Resort in Jabalpur.

Thakur had booked the flats in September 2019. Tehsildar (Ranjhi, Jabalpur) freezed the bank account of the developer in December 2019. The customer then approached the RERA for enhancement of penalty, while the builder for unfreezing the account.

Abhijit Thakur, advocate as well as the customer, informed Free Press, “Even after 24 months, we were not given possession so we approached the RERA. We both approached RERA, which rejected the builder’s petition and enhanced the penalty up to Rs 8 lakh. The builder challenged it in the HC, which freezed his bank account till clearance of the penalty.”

