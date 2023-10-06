Bhopal: ESMA Imposed In View Of State-wide Power Employees Call For Strike

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has imposed the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the wake of the call given by power employees to go on indefinite strike from Friday.

Electricity employees under joint banner of United forum for Power Employees and Engineers and Power Engineers and Employees Association have announced to go on indefinite strike to press their demand including restoration of Old Pension Scheme(OPS), 4% DR(Dearness relief), regularization of contractual workers, reinstatement of outsourced employees and other demands.

The employees of all the six companies have been asked to remain present at their duty places and continue performing their work with full responsibility and maintain the regular power supply in the state.

ESMA imposed for all the six companies under the energy department include MP Power Management Company Limited, Jabalpur; MP East Zone Electricity Distribution Company Limited Jabalpur; MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Limited Indore; MP Central Zone Electricity Distribution Company Limited Bhopal; MP Power Transmission Company Limited Jabalpur and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited.

Demands of MPEB employees are as follow

* Withdrawal of TVCV in joint venture and Transmission companies

* Old Pension Scheme(OPS)

* 4% DR(Dearness relief)

* Pay scale -4PB(03)

* Regularization of contractual workers

* Reinstatement of outsourced employees who have been removed

* Insurance cover of Rs 20 lakh in accidental claim cases

* Risk allowance Rs 3000

* Grade pay of Rs 4100 for junior engineers appointed from 2018

* ITI holders should be appointed as grade -4 employees

* Line men should be appointed grade -3 employees