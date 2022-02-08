Bhopal: EOW raid on clerk unearths unaccounted Rs 45 lakh in cash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) conducted raids on residential premises of a clerk posted at office of chief medical and health officer Sehore on Tuesday and unearthed unaccounted assets worth crores.

The searches were conducted at the residential premises of clerk Krishna Vallabh Verma in Sehore and Betul. The EOW sleuths found Rs 44 lakh in cash, jewellery and incriminating documents from his properties, that includes a government quarter in Sehore, a private bungalow in city posh locality and from his Betul house .

Director general EOW, Ajay Sharma told Free Press that the agency had already registered a corruption case against the purchase clerk Verma and the then CMHO of Sehore on June 30, 2021. A separate case of possessing assets disproportionate to the known sources of income has also registered against Verma.

In Sehore, two teams of EOW conducted searches at his government quarter and his other house at Dangi estate of the city. A third team conducted raids on his property in district Betul.

The officials have seized Rs 38 lakh in cash, jewellery, pen drive, laptop and a dairy from the two houses in Sehore, while Rs 6 lakh in cash was found at his Betul House. The house Verma owns in Sehore is claimed to be worth Rs 1 crore. In the service of 14 years, the clerk has accumulated assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

The officials have also seized documents, insurance policies, property papers and bank passbooks from his Sehore house. Most of the property has been purchased in the name of Verma’s wife, the EOW have also charged his wife in the case.

SP Rajesh Mishra said that police are going to find the sources of the money recovered from his properties and if it was to be handed over to anyone.

Notably, the name of Verma and the then CM&HO have figured as key accused in the 2017-19 medicine purchase scam. The EOW is conducting a probe into the case.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 11:09 PM IST