Bhopal: EOW raid at house of MPPCB junior scientist, locker yields gold jewellery worth Rs 16.63 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The locker of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board junior scientist Sushil Kumar Mishra in Satna has yielded gold jewellery worth Rs 16.63 lakh, said EOW officials on Sunday.

The Economic Offences Wing had raided Mishra's premises on May 1. During the raid, documents of movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 7 crore were found from Mishra's premises.

During investigation, the EOW could not find lockerís key from Mishra's house. When the investigating agency asked for information from the banks, information was given to agency about the amount deposited in the accounts and Mishraís locker.

Rewa EOW Superintendent of Police Virendra Kumar Jain told Free Press that a locker was found in Punjab National Bankís Station Road branch.

After receiving information, the investigating officers had asked Mishra for locker's key. Mishra said he didn't have it as it was not his locker.

After that, the EOW officials contacted the bank. The bank officials told them that the locker belonged to Godrej Company.

Company officials were informed about this. The company's engineer reached the bank and opened the locker. About 29 grams of gold and five-and-a-half kilograms of silver jewellery were found in the locker.

Their value has been estimated to be more than Rs 16.63 lakh. According to officials, other property documents of Mishra have also been found, which are being verified. His wealth figure may increase.

