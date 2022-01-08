Bhopal: EOW files charge sheet into bank fraud case involving officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has submitted charge sheet into a fraud case registered against Union Bank of India officials posted in Mandla, officials said on Saturday.

The EOW Bhopal unit had registered case against bank officials on August 25, 2020. It was alleged that the officials siphoned off Rs 14.74 lakh from the account of four depositors with help of recovery agents.

A complaint was made by Satish Patel, resident of Dhansour in Seoni district that the bank manager Raghvendra Pratap Singh, assistant manager Mukesh Adlak and agent Duregesh Bisen took out Rs 4.90 lakh.

It was alleged that Satish had taken loan on Kisan Credit Card and on March 31, 2018, he had deposited the loan amount into his account. But the bank officials siphoned off the amount.

The EOW conducted an inquiry into the matter and found that they have not only siphoned off the amount of Satish Patel but also of Jagnnath Yadav (Rs 1.45 lakh), Gaya Singh (Rs 3.90 lakh) and of Padam Singh (Rs 4.49 lakh).

The EOW has taken approval from Union Bank of India Mumbai office to file case against accused. The charge sheet was placed before court on Friday.

