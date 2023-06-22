Bhopal: Ensure Victims Of Fraud Get All Their Money Back, Rajora Tells Officers

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajora has instructed the officials to take necessary steps to recover the money of people who have fallen victim to fraud. The ACS was addressing the 16th State-level coordination committee meeting of law enforcement agencies, here on Wednesday.

ACS said the crooks and racketeers who cheat people need to be brought to book. Take strict action against organizations and individuals who dupe people and ensure that the victims get their amount back, said the ACS.

An intensive campaign should be launched to make the general public aware about the various frauds, said the officer, adding that the campaign should be carried out continuously on different mediums. He stressed on making campaigns on social media more effective. In the meeting, the agencies shared information about the actions taken in connection with the fraud and scam. Commissioner Institutional Finance Bhaskar Lakshakar, Director Prosecution Rajesh Chawla, RBI DGM Jaya P Naik along with officers from CID, EOW, Cyber Cell and various law enforcement agencies were present.