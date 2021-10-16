Bhopal: Enjoy Bhil cuisine at ‘Jayka’ on weekends

Bhopal: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) Bhopal is going to serve the food of Bhil tribe under ‘Jayka’.

The food will be served every Saturday and Sunday between 1.00 pm and 4.00 pm at the canteen of the museum. The traditional cuisine includes Makke ki Roti, Baigan ka bharta, dhaniya aur Lehsun ki Chutney, Jaggery etc.

Director of Praveen Kumar Mishra says food lovers of Bhopal like the Bhili cuisine very much. He says that in the last two decades, many big scientists of the world have also proved through their research that if people adopt the natural diet of the tribals, many diseases caused by the deficiency of nutrients can be avoided

“By consuming maize roti, our body gets fibre, which helps you keep away from digestive problems. It also helps in controlling the cholesterol level in the body. Also, a diet rich in fibres helps you feel contented and full for a longer duration of time” Mishra says.

ALSO READ Bhopal’s young danseuse Muskaan makes it to TV show

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:29 AM IST