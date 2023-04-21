Bhopal: Engineering student hangs self after gf snub

Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth hanged himself to death at his rented accommodation in Piplani after his girlfriend allegedly refused to meet him late at night, the police said on Friday.

Investigating officer (IO) Kaushalendra Singh said that the youth who took the extreme step has been identified as Nishant Singh Patel (22), who was an engineering student at a private college in Bhopal. He had been residing in a rented apartment in Chhatrasal Nagar of Kolar.

On late Thursday night, he called up his girlfriend and asked her to meet him. His girlfriend allegedly refused, to which he replied by saying that he would commit suicide if she did not meet him. His girlfriend took it as a prank and hung up the phone.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

20 minutes later, when Patel’s girlfriend called him up, he did not receive the call. Suspecting danger, his girlfriend asked his friends to check on him. His friends discovered him hanging to the ceiling of his room, after which the cops were informed, who rushed to the spot and began a probe into the matter.

