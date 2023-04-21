 Bhopal: Engineering student hangs self after gf snub
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Engineering student hangs self after gf snub

Bhopal: Engineering student hangs self after gf snub

Investigating officer (IO) Kaushalendra Singh said that the youth who took the extreme step has been identified as Nishant Singh Patel (22), who was an engineering student at a private college in Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth hanged himself to death at his rented accommodation in Piplani after his girlfriend allegedly refused to meet him late at night, the police said on Friday.

Investigating officer (IO) Kaushalendra Singh said that the youth who took the extreme step has been identified as Nishant Singh Patel (22), who was an engineering student at a private college in Bhopal. He had been residing in a rented apartment in Chhatrasal Nagar of Kolar.

On late Thursday night, he called up his girlfriend and asked her to meet him. His girlfriend allegedly refused, to which he replied by saying that he would commit suicide if she did not meet him. His girlfriend took it as a prank and hung up the phone.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

20 minutes later, when Patel’s girlfriend called him up, he did not receive the call. Suspecting danger, his girlfriend asked his friends to check on him. His friends discovered him hanging to the ceiling of his room, after which the cops were informed, who rushed to the spot and began a probe into the matter.

Read Also
Bhopal: Three booked for assaulting city bus conductor
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Digvijaya pitches for harsher Anti-Defection Law

Ujjain: Digvijaya pitches for harsher Anti-Defection Law

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh doing good work in wildlife conservation, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh doing good work in wildlife conservation, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Congress demands FIR against officials involved in Ayushman scam

Bhopal: Congress demands FIR against officials involved in Ayushman scam

Bhopal: Engineering student hangs self after gf snub

Bhopal: Engineering student hangs self after gf snub

Bhopal: Soil caves in at Kolar road, two trapped labourers rescued

Bhopal: Soil caves in at Kolar road, two trapped labourers rescued