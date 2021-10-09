Bhopal: Engineering student ends life inside college campus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An engineering student allegedly committed suicide inside an engineering college on Friday, police said on Saturday.

According to information, Dushyant Tiwari, 18, was a second year student of Bachelor of Engineering at a college in Vidisha district. He lived with his father at TIT campus, as his father works with TIT.

Sources said that Tiwari’s father had gone to Panna district to supervise a project of the TIT group. Tiwari was alone at home. He allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at home, said sources.

The incident came to light after his father called a neighbour and asked them to go to his home and check Dushyant as he was not picking up phone calls.

The neighbours broke open the gate and found Dushyant hanging from the ceiling fan. On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy.

Piplani police have registered a case and have initiated a probe into the incident.

