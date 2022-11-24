Bhopal: Encroachments on railway land , along tracks removed

Railway removed encroachment at Singar Choli in Bhopal on Thursday |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Railway Division, on Thursday, cleared encroachments on the railway land around and the tracks. The anti-encroachment drive covered 6600 square meter area from Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bhopal railway stations.

Teams of railway’s engineering department along with district administration, removed the encroachments along the railway tracks between Hirdaram Nagar and Bhopal Railway stations. Illegal constructions on the railway’s land were cleared.

In this action, illegally constructed 80 kutcha/pucca houses along the railway line from kilometer 231/12 to 231/22 between Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bhopal were removed from the railway land.

The people had encroached upon railway land along the tracks in around ??6600 square metres.

The railway’s engineering department is surveying the land along the railway line in the entire circle and demarcating its the boundary.

The divisional railway administration, with the help of local administration, is freeing the railway land of the encroachments. The encroachers were first told to clear the land and thereafter action was taken when they for failed to vacate the land.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Bandopadhyay has appealed to the citizens residing near railway line or adjoining the boundary not to encroach upon the railway land. They have been warned against raising any construction on the railway land.