Bhopal: Encroachment on UCC plant land foiled, those in legal possession of land to be rehabilitated

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): With issuing notices to residents of Annu Nagar, New Arif Nagar and other areas to vacate land to execute Ramganj Mandi (Rajasthan) - Bhopal railway project, the Western Central Railways (WCR) has stepped up efforts to implement it.

After receiving eviction notices, the residents rushed to grab open land of nearby Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) Plant. This triggered chaos and police tried to stop encroachment on UCC plant premises. No FIR was lodged.

Railways is working to make land free from encroachment along railway tracks for 3rd line being laid under central government fast track project from Ramganj Mandi (Rajasthan) to Bhopal, according to railways officials.

These families have to be shifted from railway tracks. The WCR had issued 800 notices to clear the encroachments.

After notice to residents, family were tensed and so they approached local politicians and then started moving to campus of Union Carbide Plant. This news spread to Ashoka Garden and other colonies and people rushed to UCC plant campus to capture land.

Principal Secretary (revenue) Manish Rastogi said, Collector will hold the meeting with railways officials and then will take decision to shift the families. Railway has issued notices to residents. It is not matter restricted to revenue department or Gas Relief Department but state governmentís responsibility.

DRM Saurabh Bandopadhyay said, It is central government's project to lay third line from Ramganj Mandi(Rajasthan) to Bhopal. So, railways issued notices. If residents have ownership, they will show documents otherwise, they will have to vacate the place. Then, process will start for shifting of residents who are living along the railway track.

Minister for Gas Relief Vishvas Sarang said, Shifting of residents is affair of revenue department. Gas Relief Department has nothing to do with shifting families from railways tracks.

The project of Bhopal-Ramganjmandi rail line has been included in the fast track project of the Prime Minister. About Rs 2,700 crore will be spent on entire project. The MP government has to acquire land for the line (within the limits of MP).

With completion of this project, from Bhopal, passengers will reach Kota via Bina-Ruthiai. Passengers from Indore go to Kota via Ratlam. With the construction of the new line, the distance of about 80 km between Bhopal and Rajasthan will be reduced.

Ramganj Mandi is famous for coriander and spices. Apart from this, Rajasthan is famous for marble business. In this way the business will grow. Kota has developed into an education hub.

About 95 per cent work of rail line from Ramganjmandi Junction to Jhalawar has been completed. From here the rail line will be alid at Bairagarh via Nayapura, Khilchipur, Rajgarh, Biaora, Narsinghgarh and Shyampur.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:04 AM IST