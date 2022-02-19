Bhopal: Empower school management committees to improve education facilities, says RSK Director

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra Dhanraju S on Saturday said that the members of the school management committees should be motivated to participate in development of school.

Whenever you go on field training, maintain an intimate dialogue with the members of the school management committee, he said.

Dhanaraju was addressing the orientation programme of the members of the State Resource Group constituted for the training of school management committees at Rajya Shiksha Kendra.

Dhanaraju sat among the participants for some time as a trainee and observed the training closely. He emphasised on empowerment of school management committees in government primary and secondary schools of the state. He said that at least 4 to 5 schools in each cluster should be developed at every level, to start with.

They should be made role models for other schools by equipping them with resources, he added. There should be no communication gap in the training of school committees, he told them.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:33 PM IST