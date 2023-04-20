Bhopal: Employees hold demonstration over OPS, regularization and 16% DA

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Employees unions demonstrated all over the state at district level in support of a 17-point charter of demands including Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and regularization of daily wagers in the first phase.

Five employees unions joined the protest. In the second phase of protest, employees will stage a state level demonstration in Bhopal on April 29, over non-fulfillment of demands.

These five employee unions include MP Lipik Vargiya Shashkiya Karamchari Sangh, Class-3 Karamchari Sangh, Laghuvetan Karmchari Sangh, Vahan Chalak Yantriki Karamchari Sangh.

According to employees unions, their key demands includes regularization of daily wagers, stop outsourcing and provide benefit under 7th pay commission to government employees,16% Dearness Allowance (DA) with arrears, peons should be called office assistant, non-termination of services of any candidate appointed on compassionate ground (grade-3) on non-clearance of CPCT examination in stipulated time, closing taxi system and appointment of drivers, promotion for class-3 and class-4 employees, 5th pay for handpump technicians, leave in-chasement facility for work- charged employees, and others.