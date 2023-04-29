Bhopal: Employees from across state stage protest for 17 demands

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of different employees’ unions from all over the state staged protest at Neelam Park in the city on Saturday to press for their 17-point demands including revival of Old Pension Scheme.

Protesters warned to intensify agitation if their demands are not met soon.

Those who participated in the agitation included members of Madhya Pradesh Lipik Verga Karamchari Sangh, Class III Employees Union, Madhya Pradesh Laghu Vetan Karamchari Sangh, Madhya Pradesh Vehicle Drivers Mechanic Employees Union, Madhya Pradesh Pensioners Association.

Their other demands include Dearness Allowance at par with central government employees, arrears of dearness relief to retired employees, house rent allowance, vehicle and other allowances according to seventh pay scale.

Umashankar Tiwari, State Secretary of Class III Employees Union, said, “Members of employees’ unions participated. We have warned the government to intensify agitation if demands are not fulfilled.”

