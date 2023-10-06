Bhopal: Email Scams Resurface, This Time Under The Garb Of Govt Domains | Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Don’t get shocked if you receive any email accusing you of surfing porn websites or indulging in a nefarious cyber-related activity, as the government is not tracking you but this is a new modus operandi of cyber crooks to dupe people of their money. The part, however, where the cyber crooks have tried to play smart , is that the email ID from which the person receives the email ends with gov.in, owing to which people get alarmed.

Senior officials of the district cyber crime cell said that a total of 20 cases have been registered in the past one month, where people have received such emails and have lost their money to the cyber crooks, who threaten them of legal action by impersonating as government officials. The crooks mention in the email about a way to dodge legal action, which is by paying money to them. The money transferred by the target person, however, lands in the bank account of the cyber crooks and not the government officials.

Latest of such cases was reported from Jahangirabad locality, where a retired CISF jawan received an email stating that he (cop) had been viewing obscene content online, and that strict legal action shall be taken against him for the offence. The name of a purported government official along with his contact number was attached to the mail. When the jawan contacted the person on the given number he was directed to pay Rs 1 lakh to dodge legal action. The jawan paid the money, only to realise later that he had been duped. He then lodged a complaint at the district cyber crime cell.

Two students residing in Kolar area also fell prey to the similar scam and ended up losing Rs 40,000 and Rs 65,000 respectively. Sources at the cyber cell told Free Press that the email address operated by crooks contains the name ‘Cyberalsurg’ and ends with gov.in.

No govt agency operates this way: DCP

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi told Free Press that no government body sends emails to people demanding money from them. Terming it gross fraudulent activity, the DCP said that people receiving such emails must instantly report the activity to the cyber cell.