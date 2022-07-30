e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Electricity complaints to be redressed 24x7

Field staffers to face disciplinary action if phone found switched off

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:13 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh):Central Zone Electricity Distribution Company has directed all the field officers or employees of the company to keep their mobile phones on 24x7 to attend electricity related complaints.

The discom has warned of disciplinary action if the mobile number of any officer or personnel is found to be switched off.

The electricity consumers can lodge their complaints of power faults due to storm, rain and other disruption at call center's toll free number 1912, WhatsApp number 0755-2551222, mobile app 'UPAY' (UPAY) or the company's website portal.mpcz.in, according to Central Zone Electricity Distribution Company officials.

Consumers can easily get their power interruption complaints resolved by using any one of these options.

The company has said that to register a consumer complaint, save the company's WhatsApp number 07552551222 in your mobile and send the message "Hi" and follow the upcoming messages. Similarly, by downloading and using the Remedy app through the Play Store, consumers can easily register their  complaints. By going to the company's portal portal.mpcz.in, click on LT Services, then click on complaint and follow the next messages or by calling 1912, the facility of registering a complaint through IVRS is available.

