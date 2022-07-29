e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Electricity bill payment centres to stay open on July 30 and 31

All four city divisions i.e. West, East, South and North under Bhopal city circle which include all zonal offices and Danish Nagar, Misrod and Mandideep will remain open on July 30 and 31

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity bill payment centers under the jurisdiction of Central Zone Electricity Distribution Company will remain operational this Saturday and Sunday

Electricity consumers are requested to pay their bills at the cash counters in the capital's zonal office and through the ATP machines placed in the city, said senior publishing officer Manoj Dwivedi.  

Electricity consumers are requested to pay their bills at the cash counters in the capital's zonal office and through the ATP machines placed in the city, said senior publishing officer Manoj Dwivedi.

Apart from this, the facility of payment of bills is available through MP Online, Common Service Center, Company Portal portal.mpcz.in (Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card, UPI, ECS, BBPS, Cash,Cards & Wallets etc.) Phone Pay, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, Paytm App and UPAY Mobile App.

Bill collection and distribution centres for electricity have been directed to remain open on holidays in all the 16 areas of the districts.

