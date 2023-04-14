Bhopal: Electricity bill payment centres open on holidays

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity bill payment centres of central discom will remain open on April 14 (Dr Ambedkar Jayanti/Vaisakhi), April 15 (Saturday) and April 16 (Sunday).

All the zonal offices of west, east, south and north divisions of Bhopal city circle and bill payment centres in Danish Nagar, Misrod, Mandideep will remain open even on holidays.

The consumers have been told to pay the bills in cash through POS machines at zonal office of capital and also through online mode.

The company has also given instructions that electricity distribution centres, bill payment centres in all the 16 districts of the company's jurisdiction will remain open on holidays.

The central discom has offered rebate of 0.50 per cent on the total outstanding bill of domestic consumers for online payment. Also there is no cap on maximum exemption. Similarly, high tension consumers are being given a discount of Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 on cashless payment per bill. The company has said that consumers can access MPOnline, Common Service Center, Company Portal portal.mpcz.in (Net Banking, Credit/Debit Card, UPI, ECS, BBPS, Cash Card and Wallet etc.), Phone Pay, Amazon Pay Bill for payment. Google Pay, Paytm and Upaay mobile app are also available.