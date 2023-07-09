Bhopal: Elections For New Executive Body Of Chemists’ Association Held

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The elections to elect new executive body of Bhopal Chemists Association were held on Sunday. Voting was held from 9 am to 6 pm at Gujarati Samaj Bhavan Link Road No-1. Result is likely to be announced late night. Three panels were in fray. Earlier, the date of voting was declared on June 25 but later the election process was amended.

During the election process, complaints of malpractices were made to MP Chemist and Druggist Association and the Registrar of Firms and Societies in which other things including inclusion of names in voters’ list were settled. A meeting was also held in presence of secretary of All India Chemist Association.

Associations’ elections were held after about 11 years. The last elections were held in April 2012, whereas according to the rules, elections should have been held every 3 years. This time, out of total 2236 voters, 1886 cast their votes. In this way, 84% polling took place. Jitendra Dhakad from Ekta Panel, Rakesh Gongia from Sanskar Panel and Sunil Kala from Progressive Panel are candidates for the president’s post. Along with him, candidates are contesting for 10 posts including vice-president, secretary, treasurer, public relations officer, joint secretary.