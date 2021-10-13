Bhopal: Elderly women participate in ‘Lota Race’ to discourage defecation in open

Bhopal: As many as 18 elderly women participated in Lota-Daud (Lota Race) held by district administration in Phanda village to discourage defecation in open in district on Tuesday. Elderly women ran with water-filled small pots (containers) and when they reach the point, they threw lota and their daughters-in-law congratulated them with garlands. At the same time, daughters-in-law pledged not to go for open-defecation.

A unique race was organised on Tuesday on the initiative of the district administration to stop open defecation in rural areas. In the unique event of “Lota Faik Run”, elderly women advised their daughter-in-law to stop defecating in the open. Women of Self Help Groups working under Bhopal District Panchayat were included in the race. According to the officials of the district administration, work is being done to make 187 panchayats of Bhopal district ODF plus.

Zila Panchayat CEO Vikash Mishra said main object of this lota race is to discourage defecation in open. They should use toilets. They should motivate other too.

Divorce filed

In Vidisha, a woman had filed divorce case to teach lesson to her husband and to register protest against non-availability of attached toilet. When husband agreed in family court for construction of attached toilet, woman withdrew divorce the case. She informed the court that she told her husband but he did not take it seriously. So, one day she left in-laws’ house and went to parents’ house and filed divorce to teach lesson to husband.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:20 AM IST