Bhopal Elderly Woman Murder Case Solved, Female Neighbour Arrested For Allegedly Smothering 70-Year-Old To Steal Gold And Silver Jewellery | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahjahanabad police on Monday cracked the blind murder of a 70-year-old woman in Bajpai Nagar, arresting her 45-year-old female neighbour for killing her and looting her jewellery.

The suspect, identified as Rekha alias Rita alias Reet, murdered Kalari Devi (70) out of greed for the gold and silver ornaments she was wearing. She smothered the elderly woman by pressing her mouth and nose before fleeing with the jewellery.

To note, kin of the murdered woman had staged a road blockade near the collectorate on Friday, demanding early arrest of the suspect. DCP zone-3 Ayush Gupta said police received information from Hamidia Hospital on Nov 6 about the death of Kalari Devi, a resident of Multi A-2, Bajpai Nagar. Police registered a case of murder and initiated an investigation.

The short post-mortem report revealed that the woman had died due to suffocation. Police then registered a case of murder and loot against an unidentified suspect. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the case.

Police questioned residents of the surrounding buildings and collected technical evidence. During the investigation, Rekha, who lived in a neighbouring multi-storey building, emerged as a suspect. During interrogation, she allegedly confessed to killing the elderly woman for her jewellery.

Police recovered the victim's gold earrings, nose ring, silver anklets and cash from the suspect. Clothes and slippers allegedly worn during the crime, along with her mobile phone, were also seized.

However, the suspect did not admit to breaking the victim's gold tooth. Police said it was found at the crime scene. Police said the suspect, originally from Bhusawal in Maharashtra, was currently living in Bajpai Nagar, Eidgah Hills.

She also has previous criminal cases registered against her at Nishatpura and Shahjahanabad police stations, including allegations of kidnapping and rape of a minor, assault and criminal intimidation.