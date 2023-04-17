Bhopal: Elderly couple booked for harassing daughter-in-law

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Awadhpuri police have registered a case against an elderly couple for harassing and physically torturing their daughter-in-law, the police said on Monday. They added that the victim has alleged that the couple had been torturing her for the last 14 years.

Awadhpuri police station in-charge Shivraj Chouhan said that the complainant, Dr Meenakshi Patel, works at a sub-health centre in Bhopal. She approached the police on Monday, stating that she had parted ways with her husband several years ago due to frequent disputes between them. She added that her husband was posted outside Bhopal and she got separated from him and began living at her in-laws’ house in Awadhpuri locality of the city.

She then said that owing to the same, her father in-law Satyabhan Singh, who retired from the post of joint director of geology and mining department and mother in-law, Santosh Singh were dismayed and used to torture her frequently.

In her statements, she further alleged that the duo also assaulted her on Saturday and broke her cell phone when she tried to record a video of the violent act. The police have registered a case and began an investigation.