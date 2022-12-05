Bhopal: Eight-day Pari Bazaar from Dec 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Begums of Bhopal in association with Vanya Prakashan of state Tribal Affairs Department will organise a four-day event, Pari Bazaar-2022, at Kamla Park from December 8.

Vanya's managing director Meenakshi Singh said that a glimpse of tribal art and culture would be seen at the Bazaar. Bhil dance by tribal artistes from Barwani will be presented on the inaugural day. Some stalls will also be set up in which Baiga, Gond and Bhil tribes will showcase their artworks and organic products.

Besides, classical music and dance, discussion on books, batolebaazi, mushaira, Sufiyana qawwali, chaar bayt, show on women's safety, kavi sammelan, dastangoi and patiyagoi will be the main attractions of the event.

It will also have theme-based fashion shows, shows on women safety and meditation workshops. A performance by children of Aarushi NGO will also be held. There will be competitions in poetry, quiz, best out of waste, salad decoration, draping, drawing, painting, henna, Singh added.