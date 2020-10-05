Bhopal: Eight arrested for attacking 20-yr-old over an old dispute

BHOPAL: Eight people were arrested by TT Nagar police station team for attacking a 20-year-old man on Sunday night. They were carrying sharp edged weapons including swords. TT Nagar ASI Narayan Thakur said all of them were arrested on Monday evening.

Panic gripped the area after the news of swords wielding youths spread in TT Nagar. Victim Ayush Raikwar studies in IES College. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is stable, said police.

Police said Raikwar was sitting with his friends near Rotary Club when a group of miscreants arrived and attacked him with swords. He told police that accused Kalu Mota, Akash Bhawsar and Shubham Tiwari had a dispute with him. He was sitting with three of his friends when the group arrived and attacked. Police took accused to crime scene on Monday.