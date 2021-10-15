Bhopal: Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated as World Peace Day

BHOPAL: The muslims in the state will celebrate birth anniversary of their prophet, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, on October 19, as World Peace Day. Several programmes will be organised and special prayer sessions to bring peace in world will be held, said convener of All India Muslim Tyohar Committee, Ausaf Shahmiri Khurram.

“It has been decided that Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated as World Peace Day. A delegation of eminent Muslims will meet the governor and chief minister and present mementos pertaining to event,” said convener Khurram talking to media persons on Friday.

He said special prayers will be held across the world for peace, end to corruption and hate.

The member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and MLA from Bhopal Central, Arif Masood, told media that a programme will be organised near Imami Gate on October 19 at 8 pm. “Meritorious students, renowned personalities and people who have done social work will be felicitated at the programme,” said MLA Masood.

Khurram said that All India Tyohar Committee has over 650 units across the country that facilitate celebration of Muslim festivals.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 06:00 PM IST