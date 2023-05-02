Bhopal: Efforts on to pacify Deepak Joshi; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party organisation to hold talks with him

former minister Deepak Joshi |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are sparing no effort to pacify former minister Deepak Joshi after his announcement to join the Congress on Monday.

Joshi said at Dewas on Tuesday that he would take a decision on May 6 after discussing his problems with the BJP organisation. After Joshi’s announcement to quit the BJP, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders of the party talked to him. He was also told to come to Bhopal and talk to the party leaders. The party leaders assured Joshi that they would take his demands into consideration.

Nevertheless, after holding discussion with the party leaders, Joshi switched off his mobile phone. After senior BJP leader Nandkumar Sai defected to the Congress on Monday, Joshi’s indication to quit the party caused concern among its leaders who plunged into action to mollify him.

About speculations among the Congress men over Joshi quitting the BJP, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said Joshi was with the party.Kailash Joshi, the father of Deepak Joshi, was a saint in politics, Mishra said. Everyone in the BJP is with Deepak Joshi, a senior member of the party, Mishra said.

Joshi senior family member: VD

BJP state unit president VD Sharma has said Deepak Joshi is a senior of the party. It was Kailash Joshi who raised the BJP in the state. Some petty disputes occasionally take place, since everyone is human being, besides nobody is 100 per cent correct, he said, adding that if there is any problem, it will be worked out through discussions.