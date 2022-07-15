Bhopal: Education is the biggest gift, says Yashodhara Raje

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for technical education and skill development, Yashodhara Raje Scindia has said that the gift of education is the biggest bounty. Every person faces difficulties and challenges in making his dreams come true. But the person who does everything to make the dreams of others come true is a Guru, she added.

Raje was speaking at the programme of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya and All India Academic Institution Sitare Foundation at Jehan Numa Hotel in the city on Friday. Scindia said that the founder of Sitare Foundation, Amit Singhal, is providing free education to the talented children of underprivileged sections.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that this decision taken by the Foundation will prove to be important in bridging the gap between the demand and supply of computer science professionals. He said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country where the National Education Policy has been implemented.

Sunil Kumar Gupta, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya informed that Sitare University will start functioning in the current Academic year in the premises of RGPV. A letter of consent has been signed in this regard. The infrastructural facilities will be provided by RGPV. The curriculum, academic and faculty will be provided by the Sitare Foundation, he said.