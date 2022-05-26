Bhopal: ED conducts searches at People’s group establishments

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of sleuths from the enforcement directorate (ED) conducted searches at People’s Group establishments at five different locations in the city on Thursday, according to official sources.

According to officials, the team of ED sleuths arrived from Mumbai to conduct searches. They reached Bhopal at around 6 am and started their search.

Searches were conducted at a shopping mall, at residences, a newspaper office and other places.

As per officials, searches were conducted related to foreign investments received and done by group’s directors.

Sources informed that most of the directors of the group are abroad at the moment.

When contacted, the public relation officer (PRO) of the group refused to comment on the issue.