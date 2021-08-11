Bhopal: Eco-friendly Gobar Rakhis help women tide over difficult times 

BHOPAL: A group of women, whose husbands lost their low-paying jobs during the Covid-induced lockdown, have got together to make eco-friendly ‘Gobar Rakhis’ to earn their livelihood.

The group of around 12 women has produced 1,000 Rakhis to begin with. They have set up their stall at a fair organised by MP Handlooms and Handicrafts Development Corporation in the city.

The Rakhis are made with a mixture of powdered cow dung cakes, soil, tamarind seeds and bel fruit. This mixture is made into a paste, which is poured into moulds and left to dry for three days. Next they are dipped into a Fevicol solution and given a coat of furniture polish. Threads are then attached to the Rakhis. The entire process takes three to four days.

