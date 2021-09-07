Bhopal: Eco-friendly Ganesha idols available at Manav Sangrahalaya

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, will provide eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha to people with a view to save environment.

Museum official K Sheshadri said providing eco friendly idols is an innovative step taken under guidance of museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra.

Sheshadri said many people prefer eco-friendly idols during Ganesh Chaturthi. Eco-friendly idols are made of clay, natural fibers, paper and other biodegradable materials. These idols, when immersed in water, degrade faster and do not harm environment. Neither water is contaminated nor there is fear of spreading any disease.

The eco-friendly idols will be on sale at a reasonable rate (Rs 100 and Rs 200) by modelling section of the museum. These idols will be sold from the interpretation centre near the entrance gate number 1 of the museum.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 08:41 PM IST