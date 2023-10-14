Bhopal: ECI Nudge Parties To give Tickets To ‘Clean’ Candidates

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) is putting pressure on political parties to desist from giving tickets to candidates with criminal records, the political parties are still pitching for candidates who have criminal cases pending against them.

So far, the BJP has announced 136 tickets and among them, as many as 10 MLAs have criminal records. The BSP is given ticket to its sitting MLA who has a criminal record.

In the outgoing Assembly, Congress had the highest number of MLAs with criminal records – 56. The BJP had 35 MLAs with criminal records, while BSP had one and there was one Independent MLA who had criminal record. Overall, one-third of the total legislators had criminal cases.

In the assembly of 230 legislators, as many as 93 MLAs of BJP, BSP, Congress and Independent who had won in the 2018 election despite facing criminal cases. In five years their cases may have reached a decision. Based on Supreme Court guidelines the Election Commission of India is trying to have ‘clean’ candidates.

“The candidate as well as the concerned political party shall issue a declaration in the widely circulated newspapers in the locality about the antecedents of the candidate and also give wide publicity in the electronic media. When we say wide publicity, we mean that the same shall be done at least thrice after filing of the nomination papers. " the ECI guideline says.

The tally..............

Out of 230 MLAs, Congress- 56, BJP -35, BSP -1, Independent -1, Total -93 MLAs are facing criminal charges. Out of 93, as many as 46 MLAs are facing serious criminal charges.

Seven BJP MLAs have more than one case registered against them

MLA Rakesh Giri from Tikamgarh -4

MLA Jalam Singh Patel from Narsinghpur -3

Surendra Patwa from Bhojpur- 26

Indar Singh Parmar form Shujalpur -2

Prahlad Lodhi from Pawai-2

Akash Kailash Vijayvargiya from Indore-3- 2

Sanjeev Singh from Bhind-5

There is one BSP MLA who is having more than one case registered against him

Ram Bai from Pathariya -5

There were 24 Congress MLAs who had more than one case registered against them when they entered the assembly in 2018.

Girraj Dandotiya from Dimani-5

Munnalal Goyal from Gwalior-east-7

Ghyanshyam Singh from Sewda-3

Lakhan Ghanghoriya from Jabalpur-east -2

Deepak Saxena from Chhindwara-3

Jitu Patwari from Rau -11

Mahesh Parmar from Tarana-4

Jasmant from Karera-5

Baijnath Kushwah from Sabalgarh-2

Sunil Uike from Junnardeo-2

PC Sharma from Bhopal-Dakshin Paschim- 14

Brijendra Raghuwanshi from Kolaras-2

Sukhdev Panse from Multai -2

Pradhuman Singh Tomar from Gwalior -20 (at present he is BJP MLA)

Siddharth Kushwaha from Satna -2

Sanjay Yadav from Bargi-5

Ranveer Jatav from Gohad -2

Jaipal Singh from Ashoknagar -3 (now BJP MLA)

Vinay Saxena from Jabalpur North-3

Suneeta Patel from Gadarwara -2

Kunal Choudhary from Kalapipal-9

Sachin Birla from Badwaha -2

Panchilal Meda from Dharampuri 2

Dilip Gurjar from Nagda Khachroad-2

Independent candidate

Thakur Surendra Singh Burhanpur had 9 cases registered against him.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)