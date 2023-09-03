Bhopal: EC Team’s Visit Begins From Tomorrow

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Election Commission is arriving at Bhopal on Monday for the first time to see the preparations for the ensuing assembly election. The team comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, two commissioners Anoop Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal along with other officers of the commission will stay in Bhopal for three days.

On the first day of their trip, the team members will hold meeting with political parties and various agencies.

They will interact with the collectors and superintendents of police on the second day. A meeting will be held with the chief secretary and the director general police on the third day.

The EC team will address a press conference to inform journalists about the preparations for the election.

Keeping in mind the visit by the CEC, the electoral officers are making a presentation about preparations for the election. The officers will put it up before the EC team. At the meetings, the EC team will issue directives to the officers about the work of voter’s list and about the implementation of the model code of conduct.

The EC team may also issue some new directives on sensitive polling booths.

