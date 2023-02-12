Bhopal: ‘E-Summit 23’ begins with talk show of Shark Tank India promoter Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A talk show of 'Shark Tank India' fame Ashneer Grover was held at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in the city on Saturday.

It was part of the inaugural day of the three-day Central India’s Largest Entrepreneurship Summit 'E-Summit 23,’ hosted by the Entrepreneurship Cell of MANIT.

Former co-founder and managing director (MD) of Indian fintech company BharatPe shared his experience as a businessman and his intuition regarding the business realm inspired the participating start-ups.

Besides famous YouTubers, UK07 conducted a talk show where its founder Anurag Dobhal spoke about various aspects of creating engaging YouTube content and his journey sharing the ups and downs as a MotoVlogger. Fraz Mohammad, a very prominent software developer of Google came to guide the students participating in the Hackathon. Praful Billore, an entrepreneur, famous for his start-up MBA Chaiwala spoke about his expedition in the industry as a youngster.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang inaugurated the event. He said Madhya Pradesh’s start-up culture is evolving at a fast-pace. He also appreciated E-Cell and the team for playing a big role in the movement.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)