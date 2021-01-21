Bhopal: E-office to start in all districts

BHOPAL: The General Administration Department has sent E-office guidelines to collectors of all districts. Main objective of the scheme is to have paperless offices besides ensuring transparency, promptness in service and result oriented work. E-office will be started at commissioner and district-level very soon in a gradual manner. The guideline booklet teaches on gradual shift from manual to electronic means of work. The e-office registers all activities of staff members including file management, leaves, tours, knowledge management, service book, karmic information management and other regular orders and instructions for office employees.

Collectors have been entrusted with responsibility of implementing the e-office system in their districts. Additional/ joint collector will be the chief administrative controller while deputy collectors will act as nodal officers for the e-system. The collectors will form a Project Implementation Committee to fix the problems while implementing e-office system. General rules and instructions that will become redundant with e-system coming into force will be annulled gradually. Correspondence in hard form will be converted into e-form. Paper application or correspondence should only be done where e option is not available. File movements will be done electronically and files will be added in forms of documents etc along with the original file.